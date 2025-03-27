Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday slammed the opposition for giving misleading statements on the state's debt and asserted it was within limits.

The chief minister rejected the opposition's demand for issuing a white paper on the state's debt.

He also slammed the opposition over its claims that every citizen has a debt of Rs 2 lakh over his head.

The state debt is well within limits and no citizen will have to bear this debt, he added.

Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, had last week presented Rs 2.05 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, which was passed by the Haryana Assembly on Thursday evening.

In his nearly three-and-a-half hour reply on the discussion on the budget estimates in the Assembly here, Saini strongly refuted the "misleading" statement of the opposition regarding the rising debt and said the opposition first misleads citizens with false statements, creates unnecessary worry and then pretends to care about them.

The chief minister said that the opposition should refrain from spreading baseless concerns to confuse and scare people.

Saini clarified that personal loans, agricultural loans and industrial loans mentioned by the opposition are not included in the government's debt.

He said that according to the 2025-26 budget, which he presented in the Assembly last week, the total debt liability is projected at Rs 3,52,819 crore, which constitutes 26.18 per cent of the GSDP well within the 15th Finance Commission's prescribed limit of 32.5 per cent.

The chief minister hit out at the Congress and said the party keeps claiming that every citizen of the state carries a debt on his head and challenged them to present at least 5-10 people, who have received calls from the banks asking them to repay a loan taken by the Haryana government.

Saini asserted any debt taken by the government will be repaid by the government itself.

He rejected the Congress' claims for a white paper on debt and said all figures are out in the public domain.

The chief minister said the state government is working at triple the speed and is making efforts to reduce the revenue deficit.

By the end of the year 2025-26, the revenue deficit will be less than one per cent, he added.

Saini said during the Congress regime, the revenue deficit in 2014-15 was 1.90 per cent of the state GSDP, whereas under the BJP's tenure, it was estimated at just 1.09 per cent in the last financial year.

According to the 15th Central Finance Commission, the fiscal deficit should remain within the 3 per cent limit. In the financial year 2024-25, it is estimated to be 2.68 per cent of the state GDP and in the budget for 2025-26, it is expected to be 2.67 per cent, he said.

The chief minister said the loans are taken only within the limits set by the Central Finance Commission.

In the budget for 2025-26, the state's debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at just 26.18 per cent compared to the prescribed limit of 32.5 per cent, he added.

On the opposition's claim of including State Public Enterprises' loans in the government's debt figures, Saini clarified the loans taken by enterprises are not counted in the government's debt data.

However, efforts are often made by the opposition to mislead people regarding the debt figures, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged the BJP government has drowned the state in debt.

Hooda said this is why the government is running away from releasing the white paper despite repeated demands and claimed the "BJP government has put the state in a debt of Rs 5,16,007 crore".

"If we talk about the total debt, then it has become Rs 5,16,007 crores, including Rs 48,000 crores of small savings, Rs 68,995 crores of public sector enterprises and Rs 46,193 crores of other liabilities and pending bills," he said.

The chief minister took a swipe at the opposition for claiming that he had last week read out a long budget document.

Saini said of the 78 pages, 27 of these incorporated suggestions received from the people of Haryana.

During his reply, Saini took a veiled dig at the Congress when he asked the opposition members if Hooda is not their leader.

"Isn't he the opposition leader?" he asked.

After the BJP rode to power for the third time in Haryana, the Congress is yet to name the CLP leader (Leader of Opposition).

Responding to various other questions raised by the the opposition members during the discussion, Saini said all announcements made in the budget 2025-26 will be implemented.

Refuting the opposition's claims as baseless that state power utilities (DISCOMs) owe Rs 46,193 crore to the government departments and undertakings, the chief minister clarified that as of 2021, the actual outstanding amount was only Rs 461.93 crore and not Rs 46,193 crore.

Saini also termed the budget for fiscal year 2025-26 as 'Dhaakad Haryana ka Dhaakad Budget' and said this year's budget has been prepared based on suggestions from the people of Haryana, keeping their needs in mind and understanding their difficulties to ensure their development and welfare.

The chief minister said a budget is not just a financial document but a reflection of the people's trust, a vision for development and a means to bring positive change in their lives.

