Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) As novel coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh mark and fatalities went past 1,050 in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the situation was under control with adequate beds, ventilators and oxygen supply available and that his government was regularly monitoring it.

Asked about the pandemic situation, Khattar replied, "The situation is under control."

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal Resigns as Union Minister From Modi Cabinet in Protest Against Farm Bills.

With active cases in the state currently over 21,000, he said an adequate number of beds, ventilators and oxygen supply was available.

"We keep reviewing the situation every 15 days and accordingly make our preparations and plans,” he told a digital press conference.

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal Will Resign as Union Minister From Modi Govt to Protest Farm Bills: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Replying to a question, he said Haryana will consider doing away with affixing posters at the entrance of residence of patients in home isolation.

He said that with many patients currently recovering in home isolation, the government was contemplating to utilise the services of fourth-year nursing students in hospitals and to attend to the needs of those isolating themselves at home.

Khattar had on Monday returned to the state capital Chandigarh after recovering from COVID-19.

He reiterated that there was no need to be afraid of the novel coronavirus, "but we have to remain vigilant".

"There is no need to panic though those with co-morbidities need to be extra cautious,” he further said.

After testing positive for the novel coronavirus on August 24, barely two days before the one-day monsoon session of the state assembly, Khattar was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital for treatment.

Khattar, 66, had developed fever and body ache three days prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

Replying to a question, he said he did not face any "mental trauma" during the 17-day isolation at Medanta Hospital while he was being treated for Covid-19.

"I utilised my time by reading books, watching TV and doing exercises,” he said.

He also expressed his desire to donate plasma on doctors' advice.

The COVID-19 tally in Haryana crossed the one lakh mark on Wednesday, six months after the state had reported its first infection, while the death toll due to the disease has mounted to 1,045.

The state registered 2,694 fresh cases and 19 more deaths, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,01,316.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)