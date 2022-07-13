Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) A delegation of Haryana Congress MLAs on Wednesday met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya here and submitted a memorandum to him expressing concern over "deteriorating" law and order in the state and raised other issues.

In the wake of five Haryana MLAs allegedly receiving threat calls recently, they told the Governor that the situation has become so bad that even ransom is being demanded from legislators and they are getting death threats.

While one MLA who received threat call is from the BJP, the remaining four are from the Congress and most calls made over mobile phones of the legislators from unknown numbers.

The delegation led by Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda also raised the issue of corruption.

Accompanied by the MLAs and state Congress president Udai Bhan, Hooda alleged that the government is failing to provide security to the public and public representatives.

"Every citizen of the state is feeling insecure today. The development of the state has stopped due to the unsafe environment as no one is ready to invest here, leading to unemployment breaking all the records in the state," Hooda said.

"The spirits of miscreants are so high that they recently entered the house of MLA Kuldeep Vats, beat up his personal staff and threatened to kill him," he stated.

"Incidents of ransom from MLAs and businessmen have become common. Incidents of murder, rape, kidnapping, snatching and crimes against weaker sections have increased exponentially. The criminals are roaming freely and fearlessly but the government has turned into mute spectator," he said.

Hooda alleged that corruption is at its peak in the state and new scams are happening every day.

"The government sets up a SIT to investigate the scams but its final report never sees the light of the day and no action is taken against those responsible," said Hooda.

The Congress delegation demanded a fair investigation by the CBI into all alleged scams.

The memorandum alleged that the BJP-JJP government is not only anti-farmer and labourers but also anti-democratic.

"That is why movements of farmers, workers, workers and other classes are suppressed using brute force in an undemocratic manner and false cases are registered against the agitators," it said.

"Recently, police brutality was also seen on a peaceful sit-in demonstration by farmers demanding to give fly ash of the Khedar power plant to Gaushala, which resulted in the death of a farmer," it said.

The Congress delegation said it is responsibility of the Governor to ensure that people live in a peaceful environment without any fear, oppression and exploitation.

"Therefore, he has been requested to give proper instructions to the government to discharge its duties,” said Hooda.

