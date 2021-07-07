Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) The Congress's Haryana unit on Wednesday held protests at various places in the state against the hike in fuel prices, with state party chief Kumari Selja saying the BJP-led government was burdening the common people who are already facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kumari Selja led the protest in Hansi in Hisar district, where a number of Mahila Congress workers joined her as they clang utensils to protest the hike in fuel prices.

Selja said the rising prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas, food items and other essential commodities have made life difficult for the common man, who are already facing hardship during the Covid times.

"The Congress will fight with all its might against the anti-people steps of the government," she said addressing the gathering of party workers.

Selja said when the Congress-led UPA was in power, relief was given to people even though international crude oil prices were soaring while the Modi government has been raising petrol and diesel prices, burdening the common people and the farmers.

Selja said the rise in fuel prices has affected every section of society, including farmers, common citizens, the transport sector and the middle class.

She demanded immediate roll-back of the prices.

