Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 19 (ANI): Amid speculation that there is a rift in the Haryana Congress, MP Deependra Singh Hooda on Monday cleared the air and said that there is no other camp in the state other than the 'Congress' camp.

Talking to ANI, Deependra dismissed such speculations and said, "There is no conflict in the party. Only one camp is here in the state and that is Congress camp, a camp of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi."

Hooda also said that a Haryana Congress meeting has been called in Chandigarh on Tuesday and he expressed hope that all 195 Haryana Congress delegates will be unanimous.

The existence of different camps in the Haryana Congress remains a headache for the party's high command. Bhupendra Singh Hooda Camp vs Randeep Surjewala faction remains in the discussion about their political ambitions in Haryana. Kumari Selja is also considered anti-Hooda.

There is a discussion that there is conflict over the election of the Indian National Congress (INC) President.

Talking about the same, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan dismissed reports of factionalism or mutual estrangement in the state party and said that Haryana Congress is united and working on further strategy.

Bhan told ANI that Haryana Pradesh Congress had called a meeting at the Chandigarh party office on Tuesday.

"The main agenda of the meeting is the INC President election. All 195 Haryana Congress Delegates who will participate in the election of AICC President and PCC elections will be present in this meeting,' Bhan added.

Preparations for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and the plans for strengthening the party in Haryana will also be discussed in the meeting. The meeting will be chaired by Tarachand Bhagora who is the State Returning Officer (PRO) for the post of President of INC.

Notably, the Congress Committees of both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh passed the resolution for making Rahul Gandhi the party president. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the Wayanad MP should "rethink" his decision on this matter.

Chhattisgarh Congress has unanimously passed a resolution that Rahul Gandhi should take over as party president again. The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee held an important meeting. The agenda of the meeting is an organizational election in the state unit.

The meeting was attended by Baghel, party state in-charge PL Punia and other state leaders.

"Chhattisgarh Congress Committee and Rajasthan Cong Committee have made this proposal. It has been done in two states but if this proposal comes from other states too, then Rahul ji should rethink this matter," said CM Bhupesh Baghel on appointing Rahul Gandhi as party president. (ANI)

