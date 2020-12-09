Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 9 (ANI): In a bid to prevent and monitor the sale of illegal liquor in the state, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that sales receipts are provided electronically at liquor vends in the state by January 15, 2021.

While presiding over a review meeting with the District Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioners through video conferencing regarding license fee, Chautala also directed officers to conduct raids and impose penalties in cases of delay in recovery.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Inaugurate Webinar on ‘Sustainable Development of Purvanchal’ on December 10 in Gorakhpur.

"In cases where recovery is outstanding and property of the concerned is attached, take appropriate actions to get recovery done through that property. Officers should work hard in order to achieve the target set for the upcoming two quarters and ensure that liquor is not served in hotels, restaurants and banquet halls that have not paid the license fee," he added.

Chautala further said that there had been a significant increase in revenue from prevention of illegal sale of liquor in the state, and appreciated the concerned officers for their role.

Also Read | Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi Contribute to 54% of Active COVID-19 Cases in India: Health Ministry.

"In the first six months of the current excise year, the Excise Department collected Rs 660 crores additional revenue than the previous year. It is believed that the Excise Department will not only meet the target of raising revenue of Rs 7,500 crore mentioned in the new policy 2020-21, but this time about 20 per cent more revenue can be raised," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)