Rewari (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in slums at Konsiwas Road in Rewari here on Sunday.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway.

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"We received a call of fire at 4.19 pm. We rushed out 3 fire vehicles from the Rewari fire station. In addition, we also rushed out 2 fire vehicles from IMT Bawal, 1 from Bawal city and 1 from Dharoda. A total of 8 vehicles were sent here," a fire official said.

The situation is under control now, officials added, while further stating that the fire has been doused.

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"There were shanties and scrap here...Fire had also spread to a house nearby," an official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)