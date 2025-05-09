Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Haryana Government has issued strict instructions directing all officers and employees of departments, boards, corporations, undertakings, and universities to remain at their respective headquarters or stations until further notice.

The directive, issued by the Chief Secretary's Office, clearly states that no official is allowed to leave their station until additional orders are given.

In neighbouring Rajasthan, minister Jogaram Patel on Friday said Indian armed forces neutralised Pakistani drones near the border, with officials and the police had asked residents to stay on alert.

The Chief Minister has also called a high-level meeting, and leave for government staff in border areas has been cancelled.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "Our armed forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. Our ministers and officials were constantly monitoring the situation in the border area. We share the longest border with Pakistan, around 1000 km. In such a situation, we anticipated that Pakistan would attack Jaisalmer, Jodhpur...Last night, our air defence system neutralised Pakistani drones...We got constant active support from the people in our border areas..."

"All the government officials in the border areas are requested to withdraw their leave and remain alert in the region...All our departments are constantly working. The Chief Minister (Bhajanlal Sharma) is monitoring the situation," he added.

Similarly, Rajasthan Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham said, "The Indian army gave a befitting reply and thwarted the drones sent by Pakistan to Jaisalmer or other border areas of our country to attack civilians yesterday..."

He further added, "CM Bhajanlal Sharma called a high-level meeting today to issue instructions for whatever suitable arrangements that must be made... The administrative officers whose posts were vacant have also been sent to the border areas, along with the State Police and RAC companies. They have been instructed that the state government will leave no stone unturned in helping the army men, military force, and common people there..."

Earlier, the Indian Army said that it had repelled multiple drone attacks by the Pakistan Armed Forces in the intervening night of May 8 and May 9.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVS) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVS. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force."

On Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB). (ANI)

