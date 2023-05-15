Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) The Haryana Government has given approval to Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat rapid transit system (RRTS) projects.

The sanction of these projects now is under consideration with the Government of India, said an official statement here on Monday.

During the RRTS meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here, it was informed by the officials that the Delhi- Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB)- Alwar RRTS corridor will have 107 km long alignment, with 70 km elevated and the remaining 37 km underground.

It will feature 6 underground, 9 elevated, and 1 at-grade station. A depot is planned at Dharuhera.

The length of the corridor passing through Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan are 23 km, 83 km, and 2 km, respectively. The elevated portion of the proposed alignment is set to be located on the median of old Delhi-Gurugram, the Right of Way (ROW) of sector 17 in Gurugram, and NH-40, 48 up to SNB (Rajasthan state border).

"The proposed stations of Delhi- SNB corridor are namely Sarai Kale Khan, INA, Munirka, Aerocity, Udyog Vihar, Sector-17, Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal and SNB," the Haryana government statement further said.

The Delhi- Panipat RRTS corridor of 103 km long alignment has elevated 11.5 km length and balance 91.5 km underground. It has 2 underground, 14 elevated, and 2 at grade stations.

There are two depots planned at Murthal and Panipat. The length passing through Delhi and Haryana are 36.2 km and 66.8 km respectively.

RRTS project is one of the key strategic interventions of Government of India and accordingly, has been included in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) aimed at transforming urban mobility and bringing sustainable, comfortable, and swift public transportation to the public to empower them through access to education, healthcare, employment, and economic opportunities, it said.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is a Joint Venture company of Government of India and participating State Governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan and is under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

NCRTC is mandated for designing, developing, implementing, financing, operating, and maintaining Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects in NCR to provide comfortable and fast transit to NCR towns and meet the high growth in transport demand, the statement said.

