New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Major Gulf carriers, including Emirates and Etihad, have resumed limited flight operations as of Saturday, following regional airspace closures. Services are gradually restoring, with some restricted to "relief corridors" for stranded passengers.

Emirates Airlines, in a statement, said that it has resumed operations. Passengers who have confirmed bookings for this afternoon's flights may proceed to the airport. This includes customers transiting in Dubai, if their connecting flight is also operating.

Customers can check the flight schedule for upcoming flights, as well as book seats to travel: emirat.es/nowoperating.

Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly, the statement said.

"We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised," the statement said further.

Qatar Airways said it would operate limited flights to Doha. Qatar Airways' scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. The airlines will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities, as per a statement by the airlines. A further update will be provided on 8 March by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC).

Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming a safe operating corridor, Qatar Airways intends to operate the following flights on 8 March to Hamad International Airport from: London (LHR), Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), Frankfurt (FRA) and Bangkok (BKK), the statement added.

These flights are only for passengers whose final destination is Doha. To book, please visit the Qatar Airways website or App or a travel agent. These flights do not constitute a confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations, as per a statement by the airlines.

Passengers are kindly asked not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid confirmed ticket for travel.

The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority during this period of disruption. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the current situation, which is beyond our control, and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding, the statement said.

Oman Air also issued a statement saying that due to ongoing regional airspace closures, the following flights have been cancelled: Monday, 9 March through Wednesday, 11 March 2026: All flights to and from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), Kuwait (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), Baghdad (BGW), and Khasab (KHS).

Additional flights have been added to accommodate our guests, and we kindly advise checking omanair.com regularly for the latest schedule updates.

Emirates resumed a reduced schedule to 82-83 destinations, aiming for 100% capacity soon. Etihad Airways restarted a restricted schedule from Abu Dhabi to Asia, Europe, and North America

Qatar Airways started limited relief flights from Muscat and Riyadh to Europe, while Saudia extended cancellations to/from 8 cities, including Dubai and Doha. flydubai & Air Arabia also resumed limited operations.

Airspace restrictions remain in Qatar, Bahrain, Iran, and Iraq. Muscat is a key transit point for rerouted services.

The flight disruptions continue amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has resulted in airspace closures and widespread impact on aviation operations across the region. (ANI)

