Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) In an order to ensure equitable access to justice and humane support for underprivileged inmates, the Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Sumita Misra issued comprehensive directions for the immediate and effective implementation of the support to poor prisoners scheme.

Acting upon the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Misra directed the director general of prisons, deputy commissioners and district magistrates of the state to take proactive and time-bound measures in the letter and spirit of the scheme.

According to the instructions, an empowered committee will be constituted in each district, comprising the district magistrate, secretary of the district legal services authority, superintendent of police, superintendent/deputy superintendent of the concerned prison, and judge incharge of the concerned prison, as nominee of the district judge.

The committee will identify, assess and facilitate financial assistance for poor prisoners who are unable to secure bail or pay fines.

Misra on Thursday said that in order to strengthen execution, each committee will appoint a nodal officer who may collaborate with civil society representative, social worker or district probation officer.

These stakeholders will support case processing and ensure timely relief reaches eligible inmates, she said, according to an official statement.

The prisons department and all district magistrates have been directed to hold regular meetings of the empowered committees, visit prisons, spread awareness about the scheme among jail staff and inmates, and prepare accurate lists of beneficiaries.

All deputy commissioners have been directed to send detailed compliance reports within 15 days.

