Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Haryana Police on Thursday said that a state government official jumped off the ninth floor of the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

"After receiving the information, we immediately reached the Civil Secretariat with the SHO and have started the investigation. The injured was taken to the hospital before we could reach there. We have initiated the probe and have found that he jumped from the ninth floor," Investigation Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurmukh Singh said.

He further said that the injured has been identified as Mandeep Kumar, who was posted in Panchkula. "He was recently promoted and previously, he was in the Directorate of Agriculture Department," he added.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

