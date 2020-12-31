Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said his government will launch an initiative on March 31 to uplift the economic status of around one lakh needy families in the state.

The state government will emphasise on skill development of members of such families and provide financial assistance besides creating employment opportunities, he said.

“If any family needs help to promote their ancestral business, efforts will be made in that direction as well,” he said, adding that the special campaign aimed at strengthening their economic status.

Giving details about the initiative, Khattar told reporters here the families will be identified through a “Parivar Pehchan Patra” portal.

Making other announcements, the CM said a facility for the registration of property in any tehsil within the district will commence from April 1.

On a question related to coronavirus, he said the situation in the state is comparatively better now but the pandemic situation has adversely hit revenue egenration.

“Total revenue is Rs 12,000 crore less this year in comparison with last year,” he said.

On the issue of parole granted to select category of prisoners in the wake of the pandemic, Khattar said his government has decided to extend parole of 2,471 prisoners till February 15 and of 2,117 till March 31.

Earlier, the Haryana government had decided to extend till December 31 the duration of parole or interim bail granted to convicted prisoners in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A majority of these prisoners were released in April on interim or regular bail and parole.

The state government had decided to release convicted prisoners serving up to seven years of sentence and undertrials liable to get long jail terms on conviction.

Foreign prisoners and those convicted in rape and drug cases were not included in this.

While highlighting various key schemes and projects launched by the government in 2020, the chief minister said in a bid to ensure doorstep delivery of services, 30 portals and digital programmes have been started.

People are taking benefit of all public welfare schemes through Atal Seva Kendras, Antyodaya Saral Kendras and e-Disha Kendras, he said.

“Almost every department meticulously incorporated information technology in their day-to-day functioning so as to ensure delivery of health, food, education and financial assistance at the grassroots level,” he said.

Responding to a question over water conservation, Khattar said the state government has launched “Mera Pani, Meri Virasat Yojana”.

Under this ambitious scheme, till now around 80,000 acres have been verified for crop diversification as farmers have moved away from paddy and opted for other alternate crops, he said.

