Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Haryana government has issued transfer orders for six Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers with immediate effect, according to an official notification.

Amneet P Kumar has been given an additional charge as Commissioner and Secretary to the Haryana government's Civil Aviation Department. She currently serves on the same designation at Departments of Future, Fisheries, and Archives.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 06 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

According to the list released on Monday, she will take over the Civil Aviation portfolio from IAS Shyamal Misra, who has been relieved of the charge.

Ashok Kumar Garg has been posted as Commissioner of Hisar Division, relieving A Sreenivas of the charge. He is currently serving as District Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram.

Also Read | ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted: Punjab Police Recover Cache of Terrorist Hardware, Major Breakthrough Against Terror Network.

Dhirendra Khadgata, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak, has now been appointed Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation in Faridabad, relieving A Mona Sreenivas of the charge. He retains his designation as Special Secretary to the Haryana government in the Environment, Forests & Wildlife Department.

Dharmender Singh has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner Rohtak, relieving Dhirendra Khadgata of the charge. He has also been posted as Special Secretary in the Cooperation Department.

Moreover, Pradeep Dahiya has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner Gurugram, replacing Ashok Kumar Garg. Swapnil Ravindra Patil has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner Jhajjar, replacing Pradeep Dahiya.

The orders were issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on behalf of the Governor of Haryana.

The Haryana Government has decided to implement a new scheme titled "Pandit Lakhmi Chand Kalakar Samajik Samman Yojana".

The scheme aims to improve the financial and social-economic conditions of senior artists and art scholars who have made significant contributions to the field of art during their active lives or are still contributing to the field but are no longer actively participating due to old age.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the State Cabinet held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday.

Under the scheme, eligible artists will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 as financial support from the Government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)