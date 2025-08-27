Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced the waiver of stamp duty on houses allotted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, and on residential plots up to 100 yards.

Making the announcement in the Assembly, CM Saini said that the beneficiaries of all these housing schemes and holders of small residential plots would no longer be required to pay stamp duty.

A day earlier, during the ongoing Assembly session, the Chief Minister had defended his government's record on law and order, asserting that the rule of law firmly governs the state and that no criminal, however influential, would be spared.

Saini accused the Opposition of deliberately testing the patience of the Speaker and misleading people with selective allegations, while maintaining that crime in Haryana has consistently shown a downward trend under his government's tenure.

Saini said his government had declared a policy of "zero tolerance" against crime in its very first cabinet meeting on October 18, 2024, and warned criminals then that they must either reform or be reformed by the state.

"The law reigns supreme in Haryana, not the prisoners," the Chief Minister declared, adding that FIR registration, once obstructed during the Congress regime, has today become a transparent process that has strengthened public faith in the police.

Citing statistics, Saini claimed that the state has witnessed a steady decline in major crimes over the last ten years of the BJP's rule, compared to the decade under the Congress. He pointed out that under Congress's rule between 2004 and 2014, rape cases tripled -- from 386 in 2004 to 1,174 by 2014.

He also recalled the shameful tag of female foeticide that Haryana carried before 2014, saying that the launch of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat on January 22, 2015, had helped improve the sex ratio from 871 to 910 girls per 1,000 boys. "This stigma of female foeticide has been wiped out under our government," CM Saini said. (ANI)

