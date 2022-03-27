Chandigarh, Mar 26 (PTI) A 'Haryana-Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Regions Meet' will be organised by the Foreign Cooperation Department of the state government at the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad on Sunday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will attend the event, according to an official release.

The meeting is expected to play a vital role in taking the state's vision of 'Transforming Haryana through a Go Global Approach' forward with the participation of Guatemala, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Colombia, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, from LAC regions, the release stated.

The delegates would discuss the potential for collaboration in agriculture, skill development, education, information technology, agro-based food processing, dairy, sports, cultural exchange, mutual interest, and several other sectors.

The meeting will be followed by a cultural programme.

Such a meeting will help in promoting Haryana on a global platform through a 'Go-Global Approach', stated the release.

