Pilani (Haryana) [India], July 29 (ANI): The locals of the Pillani village of Haryana controlled locust attacks last night with timely help from the administration.

"There was the information last night that locusts had entered Pilana village near the Haryana border. The officials of agriculture departments and revenue officials reached the village at that time only to monitor the situation," R C Verma, Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak District, said.

"While locusts were found in some areas, pesticides and other medicines were spread. Farmers were also advised on how to deal with the situation. They have been advised to spray pesticides advised by the agriculture department," Verma added.

He also pointed out that there was a sufficient number of pesticides with the authorities. "The administration has pesticide in sufficient quantity," he added. (ANI)

