Kaithal, May 17: A resident of a village in Kaithal, Haryana, was arrested for allegedly passing information to the Pakistan army and ISI during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. The accused is identified as Devendra, a resident of Mastgarh Cheeka village in Kaithal. DSP Kaithal Veerbhan said, "Intelligence information was received by the district police of Kaithal, on that basis our special detective staff arrested Devendra, son of Narwal Singh, resident of village Mastgarh Cheeka." Police questioned Devendra after taking him into custody.

As per the Police, Devendra, during his interrogation, told police that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI. "After taking him into custody, he was questioned. During that interrogation, he said that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI. He used to provide information about the dispute going on between India and Pakistan to that agency, and also information about Operation Sindoor to the Pakistani army and the ISI from time to time. Our staff at the cyber police station is doing a thorough investigation into the devices found with him. Whatever the truth may come out, the law will be followed accordingly," DSP Kaithal Veerbhan added. Kanpur Man Arrested by UP ATS: Ordnance Factory Employee Honey-Trapped by Pakistani Agent ‘Neha’, Leaked Classified Info to ISI.

On May 4 in another operation, Punjab Police arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar to Pakistan intelligence operatives. The accused have been identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih. BEL Staffer Arrested in Bengaluru: Central Intelligence Agencies Arrest Deep Raj Chandra for Leaking Sensitive Information to Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Rural Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have issued instructions that we immediately arrest and imprison any anti-national element we get information about. One such information was received about Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, who were in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, leaking them information about sensitive installations. We have arrested them both and recovered a lot of data from them." SSP Singh added, "They had one more partner, Harpreet, who brought them in touch with the ISI, and we will bring him from Amritsar Jail on a production warrant. One NDPS case was already registered against him."

