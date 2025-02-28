Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) Army's Western Command successfully conducted a large-scale military logistics exercise in Chandimandir Military Station here on Friday, showcasing their operational readiness and coordination capabilities, an official statement said.

The deliberations were chaired by Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani.

During his inaugural speech, Subramani requested for a deliberation on transformation of army logistics in view of infrastructural development in the country and infusion of available technology, the statement said.

He stressed on the definitive need for revision of logistic architecture based on evolving operational requirements.

Director General level senior military officers heading different logistic verticals at Army headquarters also presented their perspective on futuristic war logistic concepts and also briefed all present on the various actions being taken to improve the logistic efficacy at the national level.

The official statement said the exercise, designed to test and enhance the efficiency of existing operational logistic chain, underscored the military's preparedness to respond to dynamic challenges on Western Front in diverse scenarios.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command directed the proceedings of exercise involving multiple stakeholders working in tandem to respond to simulated real-time operational scenarios.

Key components included rapid deployment of equipment, transportation of essential supplies, and seamless communication across various commands responsible for Western Theatre.

The Army Commander, Western Command in his remarks emphasised the need to amalgamate exhaustively the improved infrastructure near border areas and high end technological solutions available in warehousing and supply chain management in military logistic architecture.

The wider participation by Western Front level senior military officials demonstrated a collaborative approach to emergency preparedness and resource allocation for transformative military logistics, the statement added.

