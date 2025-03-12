Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 12 (ANI): As the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeps the elections to local bodies with its candidates winning mayoral posts in nine places except Manesar, Parveen Joshi, Mayor-elect from Faridabad, on Wednesday expressed gratitude to people and said that she was aware of the difficulties and necessities faced by the people.

Asserting that people's issues would be resolved, she apprised people of the assurances given by Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, saying there would be no obstacles in implementing schemes for the people.

Also Read | 'Bhaang Pee Ke Aate Hain House Mein': After Spat With Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Alleges CM 'High on Cannabis' (Watch Video).

"I am aware of the difficulties and necessities of the people. There are issues with drinking water, garbage, and sewage. Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar has given assurance that we will work together and there will be no obstacles to the implementation of schemes. People have placed their trust in me...I express my gratitude to them. I will resolve their issues one by one," Joshi said.

As the counting of votes for municipal elections concludes in Faridabad, the Haryana Election Commission website declares Parveen Joshi of the BJP the winner of the mayoral post. She defeated Congress' Lata Rani by a margin of 3,16,852 votes.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Disguised as Woman, Man Sets Married Lover Afire Inside Her House After She Refuses To Elope With Him.

The voting took place on March 2.

The elections were held for the general election of mayors and members of all wards of seven Municipal Corporations, presidents and members of all wards of four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees.Additionally, bypolls were held for three president seats in Municipal Council Sohna (Gurugram), Municipal Committee Assandh (Karnal) and Municipal Committee Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).

The State Election Commission of Haryana announced general elections for seven Municipal Corporations, four Municipal Councils, and 21 Municipal Committees. Simultaneously, by-elections for vacant seats in various urban local bodies were also conducted.

Polling was held in seven key municipal corporations, including Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, and Yamuna Nagar.

Additionally, 21 Municipal Committees saw electoral contests, including Barara in Ambala, Bawani Khera, Siwani, Loharu in Bhiwani, Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad, and Farrukh Nagar in Gurugram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)