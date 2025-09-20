Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], September 20 (ANI): A shooter linked to the Noni Rana gang was referred to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra from Ladwa late last night after sustaining injuries in a police encounter. The shooter was identified as Aman.

According to police, the suspect, along with two accomplices, was involved in multiple criminal activities in the region.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Man Stabs 8-Month Pregnant Wife to Death, Attacks Mother After She Refuses INR 100 for Alcohol in Dasauli; Arrested.

The trio allegedly fired shots outside Barnala Shopping Complex in Yamunanagar before targeting a liquor store in Ladwa, where they looted a motorcycle at gunpoint.

The police, acting on a tip-off, engaged the suspects, leading to the encounter.

Also Read | '4-Engine BJP Govt Can't Manage the Capital's Security': AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal Slams Delhi Government Over Repeated Bomb Threats to Schools.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Delhi Police raided several notorious gang hideouts across Delhi-NCR and Haryana.

According to the Delhi Police officials, it had deployed 40 teams from the Outer North District Police. It conducted raids on several hideouts of notorious gangs, including the Tillu Tajpuria gang, the Neeraj Bawana-Rajesh Bawana gang, the Jitendra alias Gogi gang, and the Kala Jatheri gang.

During the raid, the police had recovered a large amount of cash and several weapons from multiple locations. Currently, FIRs have been registered against the accused.

Earlier, Delhi Police conducted a joint raid in 25 locations of Dwarka and the outskirts of the city against gangsters.

According to the DCP Dwarka Ankit Kumar Singh, this raid was conducted against all wanted criminals, who were once shooters and provided logistics or financial aid to gangsters. This operation focused on the 6-7 places in Delhi NCR.

"This drive was against all wanted criminals, all those who were once shooters or associates, or those who provided logistics or financial aid to gangsters," Singh told ANI.

During the operation, various weapons such as eight sophisticated pistols and country-made pistols were recovered and over twenty-six people were detained during the raid.

In another operation, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a former advocate for allegedly masterminding a massive Ponzi scheme that duped investors of approximately Rs 100 crore by promising exorbitant returns through stock market investments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)