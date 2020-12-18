Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 18 (ANI): In separate incidents, Haryana Police on Thursday arrested three people on the charges of drug-peddling and seized 145 kg 500 gram of poppy husk from them in Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.

In a statement, a Haryana Police spokesperson said in Fatehabad, when a police team during patrolling reached near Saniana bus stand, it found that three suspects were loading some items from a jeep into a car on village Chamarkhera road.

On seeing the police, they tried to run away but the police team acted promptly and nabbed two accused from the car. "The driver of jeep lost control over the vehicle and the jeep accidentally fell into the fields. Driver managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. The search of the car led to the seizure of 5 bags containing 100 kg 500 gram of poppy husk," the spokesperson said,The arrested accused were identified as Sonu of district Hisar and Sanjay alias Sanju, a resident of Dhani Jallopur."In the second incident in Sirsa district, the Crime Investigation Agency team had signaled a car to stop for checking. On seeing the police party, the driver started trying to escape by taking U-turn but was nabbed. When searched, 45 kg poppy husk was recovered from him. The arrested accused has been identified as Amarjit, a resident of Poharka," the spokesperson said.

Cases under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered against them in different Police Stations. (ANI)

