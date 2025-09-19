Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 19 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed senior police officers across the state to intensify public outreach efforts and ensure faster resolution of citizen grievances.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the foundation of effective law enforcement lies in public trust. He said that every police officer, from Commissioner to DSP, must remain closely connected to the concerns of citizens. Increased interaction with villagers, youth, and local communities, he added, will be instrumental in addressing issues such as drug abuse and criminal activity.

Highlighting the importance of community presence, Chief Minister stated that maintaining open communication with residents and actively listening to their problems are core responsibilities of police personnel. He called for the adoption of a citizen-friendly policing model where prompt grievance redressal forms the backbone of law enforcement operations in the state.

To ensure effective implementation, Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, has issued detailed instructions to all senior police officials, including Commissioners of Police, Inspectors General, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police, and Assistant Commissioners/Deputy Superintendents of Police.

The directives mandates officers to conduct regular field visits, including mandatory overnight stays in villages, to strengthen their engagement with local communities, according to an official release.

In addition, any complaints concerning other government departments must be promptly forwarded to Deputy Commissioners or relevant authorities for swift resolution. Officers are also required to submit comprehensive night halt reports through the Haryana Human Resources Management System (HRMS) application in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures.

To formalize citizen-police interaction, all officers must designate fixed office hours for public meetings. They are required to remain available in their offices from 11.00 am to 12.00 pm and from 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm on working days to listen to grievances and resolve them transparently.

The monitoring mechanism has also been strengthened. Officers will submit bi-weekly compliance reports to the Home Department. This initiative reflects Haryana's commitment to building a more responsive and community-oriented policing system that prioritizes citizen welfare, strengthens accountability, and enhances public trust through direct engagement. (ANI)

