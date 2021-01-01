Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 1 (ANI): Haryana Police has recovered as many as 2,048 missing and stolen mobile phones in the last 11 months between January and November 2020 worth over Rs 1.61 crore.

"Acting on the complaints, IT and cyber cell teams traced the location of these mobile phones by tracking SIM being used and/or their IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. The recovered handsets also include costly high-end smartphones. While most of these phones have been lost accidentally by their owners, some were stolen as well," said Director-General of Haryana Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava.

Haryana Police used hi-end technology and dedicated teams to trace the missing mobile phones. Most of the phones (252) were recovered from Hisar while 145 were recovered from Yamunanagar.

Around 144 handsets were tracked and recovered from Gurugram, 140 from Kaithal, 137 from Panchkula, 117 from Sirsa, 94 from Karnal, 93 from Hansi and 88 each from Ambala and Sonipat. The Government Railway Police also assisted in finding 109 mobile phones.

Haryana Police has returned all the mobile phones to the complainants. This was a big relief to the mobile owners, especially to those who had lost expensive handsets.

"It was an emotional moment for many people when they got back their lost mobile phone as cell phones are more important than their monetary value due to passwords, saved data and personal information. This drive is being appreciated by people and they were pleasantly surprised when they got a phone call from police about the recovery of their handsets," he added.

The mobile phones have become important possessions in 'Digital India' as they hold very personal details of the owner. They can be easily misused to access social media handles, bank accounts and photographs.

Haryana Police is tracing missing phones with the latest technology, informed the DGP. (ANI)

