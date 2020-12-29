Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 29 (ANI): Haryana Police on Tuesday announced that it is planning to launch several social media initiatives in the coming year, buoyed by the success of its initiatives like Mann Mein Lockdown and Har Ghar Lakshmi launched in 2020.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Haryana, Navdeep Singh Virk said that in the year 2020, Haryana Police took up new and innovative approaches to educate people by disseminating important information through social media, using creatives graphics, banners and videos and launching special campaigns.

In the month of June, Haryana Police launched '#MannMeinLockdown' campaign on social media emphasising the importance of obeying national directives and other government guidelines by everybody to prevent the spread of COVID infection, after the introduction of 'Unlock 1.0'.

"The campaign was focused on educating people to keeping themselves and others safe by taking COVID precautionary measures like wearing mask, maintaining social distance, washing hands, etc", he added.

Virk further disclosed that Haryana Police also ran another campaign on the occasion of Diwali, titled #HarGharLakshmi in which the women police officials from various districts were seen visiting homes in their jurisdiction making people aware about the importance of women safety, educating families to keep the women happy for the prosperity and good luck of the family. The objective of this campaign was to educate people so that there can be a reduction in domestic violence against women.

Virk also informed that Police used social media effectively during the year 2020, especially during COVID-19 pandemic, to share important official information with people. (ANI)

