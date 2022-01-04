Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) Haryana's Covid tally rose to 7,76,842 on Tuesday with 1,132 fresh cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,066, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin.

A maximum of 634 cases were reported from Gurgaon, followed by Faridabad 141, Panchkula 94, Ambala 69 and Karnal 44.

There are 4,036 Covid active cases in the state, while 7,62,717 people have recuperated from the infection.

The recovery rate was 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

The two fresh fatalities were reported from Kaithal and Panchkula districts.

However, no new case of Omicron variant was reported in the state on Tuesday. So far, Haryana has 71 cases of Omicron, with 10 of them being active cases.

