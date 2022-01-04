Bhubanaeswar, January 4: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for certificate verification for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) 2016. Candidates can download OSSC admit card released for Junior Engineer (Electrical) from the official website of the commission - ossc.gov.in. The document verification process is scheduled to be held on January 6, and 7 from 10 am to 2 pm.

The official notification read, “The candidature of the candidates shall not be considered for selections who do not attend the Certificate Verification on the schedule date & time.” Candidates need to enter their credentials to download their hall tickets. CTET 2021 Main Admit Card Released By CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit card:

Visit the official website of the commission - ossc.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link – “Download Admission letter for Certificate verification for the post of JE(Electrical)-2016”.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on “Submit”

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future use. Applicants should visit the official website for more information regarding the document verification process. Meanwhile, the OSSC also released the provisional selection list for the post of Staff Nurse-2019, Pharmacist 2019 and other posts.

