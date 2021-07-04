Chandigarh, July 4 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported 12 COVID-19 deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,486 and 51 new infections pushed the total case count to 7,68,903, officials said on Sunday.

Two deaths each were reported from Panchkula and Gurugram districts, the latest health department bulletin showed.

Palwal reported the maximum number of new cases at 10, followed by eight in Gurugram.

The total number of active cases in the state at present is 1,186. So far, 7,58,231 people have recovered from the infection. The latest recovery rate is 98.61 percent.

The cumulative positivity rate is 7.58 percent, the bulletin said.

