Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported 25 more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 2,564 even as 1,557 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,42,398.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, the fatalities included eight from Hisar, five from Panipat and four from Gurugram.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (395) and Faridabad (333).

The active caseload in the state currently stood at 13,310 while the recovery rate was 93.45 percent. PTI SUN VSD

