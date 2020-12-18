Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Haryana recorded 749 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday which took its tally to 2,56,477, while 21 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,803, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

The latest fatalities include four each from Hisar and Rewari, and two each from Gurgaon, Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Jhajjar, among other districts, it said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (152) and Faridabad (130).

Currently, Haryana's active cases tally stands at 6,577, while the recovery rate is 96.34 per cent, according to the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD

