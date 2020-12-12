Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported 11 more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,710 even as 1,008 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,51,402.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, three fatalities were reported from Hisar and two each from Sonipat and Faridabad districts.

Also Read | Bhopal Medical Negligence: 3 COVID-19 Patients Die at Hamidia Hospital After Power Outage Cuts Oxygen Supply.

The districts which reported a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (276) and Faridabad (182).

There are 10,318 active cases in the state, while 2,38,374 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Also Read | RBI Appoints R Subramanian, RS Ratho and Rohit Jain as Executive Directors.

At present, the recovery rate is 94.82 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)