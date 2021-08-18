Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Haryana reported 21 COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Wednesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,70,266 and its death toll to 9,662.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Yamunanagar district.

Among the new cases, six were reported from Gurgaon and five from Faridabad.

The count of active cases in the state is at 666, and that of recoveries stands at 7,59,938, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate was 98.66 per cent.

