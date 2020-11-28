Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported 30 more coronavirus deaths, taking the total fatality to 2,375 even as 1,967 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,30,713.

According to the state Health Department's daily bulletin, the fatalities included five each from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar and Bhiwani.

The districts which reported a spike in cases included Gurgaon (668), Faridabad (387) and Hisar (134).

There are 19,916 active cases in the state currently with a recovery rate of 90.34 per cent.

