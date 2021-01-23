Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported four coronavirus fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,009 even as 136 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 2,67,075.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, a death each was reported from Sonipat and Bhiwani districts, while two deaths were reported from Palwal.

Among other districts to report new cases included Gurgaon (24), Faridabad (23) and Panipat (23).

The number of active cases in the state were 1,559, a total of 2,62,507 have so far been discharged after recovery, while the recovery rate was 98.29 per cent in the state.

