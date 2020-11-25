Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday recorded 42 more coronavirus-related deaths, its highest single-day fatality count so far, pushing the toll to 2,291 while 2,197 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 2,24,489, according to a bulletin.

The new fatalities include six each from Faridabad and Panipat and five each from Rohtak and Bhiwani while three people each died in Gurugram, Hisar and Fatehabad, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Earlier on November 24, Haryana had reported 33 deaths linked to the virus.

Haryana has witnessed a surge in cases and fatalities over the past several days, especially in districts falling in the National Capital Region.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (661), Faridabad (485), Hisar (147) and Sonipat (100).

The state has 20,948 active cases of the novel coronavirus and a recovery rate of 89.65 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

