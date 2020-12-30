Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported seven more Covid-19 deaths, taking the fatality toll due to the infection to 2,899 even as 382 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,62,054.

According to the state Health Department's daily bulletin, the fatalities included one each from Hisar, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, Palwal and Kaithal districts.

The districts where new cases were reported included Gurgaon (96) and Faridabad (44).

The number of active cases in the state was 3,799, with as many as 2,55,356 having been cured and discharged, clocking a recovery rate of 97.44 per cent.

