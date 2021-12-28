Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported one Covid-related death and 126 new infections , pushing the total fatality count to 10,063 and the case tally to 7,72,844 in the state.

Also Read | Dolphin Dies in Goa After Struggling on Shore, Carcass Found At Baina Beach.

According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the death was reported from Kurukshetra district.

Also Read | Govt Bans Direct Selling Firms, Direct Sellers From Promoting Money Circulation Schemes.

The bulletin said two fresh cases of Omicron variant of the infection were detected in the state on Tuesday, taking the total tally of such cases to fourteen. Seven Omicron patients, however, have been discharged.

The fresh Covid cases tally, meanwhile, crossed the 100-mark in the last 24 hours after a gap of a few months.

Gurugram continued to witness a surge in the Covid-19 cases, with 76 fresh Covid cases reported in the district on Tuesday.

Faridabad and Ambala reported 22 and 12 cases respectively.

The total active cases in the state have risen nearly three-fold during the past week.

While the active cases in the state on December 21 were 234, they rose to 627 on December 28.

The recovery rate was 98.61 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)