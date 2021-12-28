Panaji, December 28: A dolphin weighing 100-kg which was found struggling at the shore of a Goa beach on Monday morning, died despite best efforts to save it. According to a report in The Times of India, the dolphin was found at the shore of Kattem-Baina beach on early Monday morning. The dolphin died while efforts were on to shift it to a veterinary hospital, said the report in the daily. Mumbai: Dead Dolphin Washes Ashore Juhu Beach.

The report identified a local fisherman named Santosh Gawane as the one who first saw the dolphin. The fisherman spotted the dolphin close to the backside of his house near the beach. Dolphin Deaths in Faroe Islands: Over 1,400 White-Sided Dolphins Killed During Traditional Whaling Hunt, Netizens Fume Over Barbaric Incident.

The report mentions that the fisherman did his best to save the dolphin. He even tried to push the dolphin into deep sea, thinking that it would help save it.

Gawane was quoted saying by the daily that the near two-meter-long dolphin was found struggling on the shore. Dolphins generally are found in deep ocean. Gawane and others tried to push the dolphin in deep water but to no avail as the dolphin would keep popping up. Others were called for help to push the dolphin back in deep but all efforts to do so failed. Finally, doctors were called from Panjim but the dolphin could not be saved and died while it was being shifted to a hospital.

