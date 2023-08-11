Rewari, Aug 11 (PTI) A Class 12 student hanged herself inside a government school here on Friday allegedly after a teacher refused to change her subject, police said.

A teacher was also beaten up by an angry mob outside a hospital where the girl was taken and declared brought dead by the doctors.

The incident happened at a government school in Majra Shyoraj village of the district when at around 2 pm some students raised an alarm after seeing the 17-year-old girl hanging in a room, police said.

Some teachers brought the girl down and rushed her to a private hospital where she was declared dead, they said.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of village Mandhaiya, wanted to change her subject but a teacher was allegedly pressuring her not to change the subject. Due to this, the girl was depressed for about 15 days.

After reaching the school today, she again requested the teacher to change the subject, but the teacher harassed her, they said. Upset over this, the student hanged herself in one of the rooms on the school premises.

The relatives of the girl have alleged that the school teachers misled the doctors by telling them the student had an epilepsy attack, due to which they started treatment for epilepsy, otherwise, the victim could have been saved.

Around 3 pm, a school teacher also reached the hospital. Upon seeing the teacher, the victim's sister alleged that the same teacher had tore the suicide note which was found with the victim, police said.

Following this, an angry mob thrashed the teacher who was later rescued by policemen, they said.

Rewari Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan said an investigation is underway and action will be taken as per the law.

