Mahendragarh (Haryana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Dhanonda, the native village of Satish Kaushik in Haryana's Mahendragarh district, is shocked by the sudden demise of the veteran actor-director.

The renowned actor passed away late Wednesday night at the age of 66 years after suffering a heart attack in Delhi.

While speaking with ANI on Kaushik's death his relatives and friends heaped huge praise for the departed soul and also shared the good old memories they shared with the actor.

Surat Singh, Kaushik's friend said, "He was a sociable person and the village was known worldwide by his name. He had adopted our village and arranged a grant of one crore from the Hooda government for it."

He further detailed that it was due to Kaushik's noble efforts that the village has a sports stadium and a temple. He also provided "our village with the Pucca streets."

Subhash Kaushik, Satish's cousin said he won't be able to forget him and the actor will always remain alive in their memories.

"There has been silence in the village since the news of his demise and the stove will not be lit in the village until the last rites are completed," he said.

Notably, Kaushik complained of uneasiness at around 3:00 PM Wednesday after playing Holi with friends, family, and other members of the film fraternity. He was rushed to the hospital, however, was declared brought dead.

The entire film fraternity and politicians paid condolence to the departed soul.

Actor Anupam Kher was the first to inform about Kaushik's demise. In a tweet in Hindi, he wrote,

"I know 'death is the ultimate truth of this world!' But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik, while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Earlier Thursday, the autopsy report of Kaushik revealed that the sudden demise of the veteran actor-director was caused due to a cardiac attack.

On Thursday evening, the veteran actor Satish Kaushik was cremated at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium.

The actor's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai from New Delhi after a post-mortem earlier on Thursday.

A host of Bollywood celebrities arrived at the late actor's residence to pay their respects to him and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

Among those who paid a visit to the actor's kin were his close friends Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar and Boney Kapoor. Salman Khan also paid his last respects to Kaushik.

Farhan Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Anu Malik, Abhishek Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter, David Dhawan, and Rakhi Sawant were also spotted outside the late actor's residence.

Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. (ANI)

