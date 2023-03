Pratapgarh, March 9: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Thursday. Manikpur station in-charge Inspector Manish Kumar said the girl had come to her maternal uncle's home when the 18-year-old man, belonging to the same village, raped her while she was sleeping outside on Wednesday night. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped in Hardoi, Dies on Way to Hospital.

On the complaint of the maternal uncle, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections and the POCSO Act and investigations have been initiated, police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother Stabbed to Death by Daughter and Stepson for Objecting to Their Illicit Relationship in Unnao.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the accused.

