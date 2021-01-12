Chandigarh [India], January 12 (ANI): Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday wrote to Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, offering his conditional resignation from the state Assembly in support of the agitating farmers.

Chautala said if the Centre doesn't take back three farm laws by January 26 then his letter should be considered as his resignation from the state assembly.

[{5def6093-c1c6-4fca-8fc7-97c8dbbe2d48:intradmin/lETTER.png}]

Member of Legislative Assembly from Ellenabad in Haryana, Chautala slammed the Centre for imposing the "black laws" on farmers in an "undemocratic way".

"Everybody knows that Chaudhary Devi Lal had always struggled for farmers. In today's circumstances, I am the custodian of his vision. In this hour of crisis on farmers, it becomes my duty that I stand with them," he added.

The former Leader of Opposition said the entire country opposes these legislations.

"Protests are taking place across the country against the three farm legislations unconstitutionally passed by the Union government", Chautala said.

He further said that the farmers' agitation against the laws has been going on for more than 47 days now and they have been camping at Delhi's borders in the cold weather conditions.

"At least 60 farmers have lost their lives in their ongoing struggle, but the government has not shown any inclination on withdrawing the three laws," he said in the letter.

The INLD leader had earlier been to protest sites on Delhi's borders to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

This comes on a day the Supreme Court expressed its unhappiness over the way the central government passed the farm laws and subsequent failure to handle the agitation. The apex court on Monday said the government should have passed these laws after discussing with all stakeholders.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)