New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Former Director General of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Sudhir Kumar Mishra, highlighted the decisive role of BrahMos missiles in the success of Operation Sindoor on Thursday.

Highlighting the strategic impact of the weapon system, Mishra asserted that the supersonic cruise missiles transformed the outcome of the mission, which led to a convincing defeat of Pakistan in the recent operations.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut News: TMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Shutdown in Thane on March 27 and 28, Check List of Affected Areas.

The former DRDO Director further stressed the vital importance of self-sufficiency in national defence, asserting that as of today, India has achieved comprehensive self-reliance in the defence arena.

"...I designed, developed, and productionised the BrahMos missile for Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy. It has been successfully used in the Operation Sindoor, and we have transformed the result of this operation by the usage of BrahMos...We have successfully used the anti-drone systems, air defence systems like Akash. We have convincingly defeated Pakistan in the recent operations..." said Mishra.

Also Read | 'Avatar: Fire and Ash': When and Where To Watch James Cameon's Sci-Fi Epic Online.

"It has never happened in the history of the world that so many superpowers are involved in major conflicts. If we are not self-sufficient in defence, then who will come to our rescue?... I'm sure that as of today, we are self-sufficient..." added Mishra.

Earlier on March 13, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the effectiveness of India's defence capabilities, mentioning that the BrahMos missile "wreaked havoc" on terrorist camps in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking in Lucknow, Singh cautioned that any future attempts by Pakistan to repeat such actions would be met with a response so strong that they "would never recover from it."

He also noted that the integration and testing facility for the BrahMos missile, which has now been established in Lucknow, underscores the city's growing role in India's defence infrastructure.

"During Operation Sindoor, we saw how BrahMos wreaked havoc in Pakistan's terrorist camps. If they even thought of doing something like that again, they would get such a response that they would never recover from it. Beyond this, I don't wish to say anything more; all of you are wise enough to understand this. The BrahMos, which played such a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor, its integration and testing facility has been established right here in Lucknow," Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister emphasised the strength of India's military response to terrorism, adding, "We gave such a crushing response to the terrorists' cowardly act that they will think ten times before even considering whether or not to attack India again. And if they ever dare to think of doing something like that again, they will receive such a response that they will never be able to recover from it - I assure you of that."

Singh described the establishment of the BrahMos integration and testing facility in Lucknow as a momentous occasion, underlining its strategic significance for national security and local development.

"This will not only provide new opportunities for our youth in the field of technology but will also give a significant boost to 'Make in India.' Seeing the role Lucknow is playing in strengthening the nation's security truly fills me with pride as a representative of this city," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)