New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said he has no regrets about creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha and is ready to face any action for raising his voice against the farm laws.

Bajwa was seen throwing an official file at the Chair after climbing the table occupied by officials during the protest by opposition members when the House was to commence a discussion on farmers' issues.

Also Read | Drunk Man Kills Neighbour’s Goat in Bihar’s Aurangabad District, Arrested.

"I have no regrets. I will do this 100 times again if the government does not give us an opportunity to discuss the three black anti-agriculture laws," he told PTI.

"I will be happy if the government punishes me for highlighting the cause of farmers and seeking the repeal of anti-farmer laws. Being the son of a farmer, I stand by the farmers and their cause," he said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 To Be Launched Tomorrow During Galaxy Unpacked Event.

Bajwa said they had "no other option" as the government was disallowing their notice seeking a discussion on the repeal of the three farm laws.

He said he has not committed any crime by raising farmers' concerns and has no regrets.

The government, on its part, has accused the opposition members of lowering the dignity of the House with their unruly conduct.

The MP from Punjab said the government was behaving like the British, "who had to bow before the farmers during the pre-independent times".

"The government will have to take these farm laws back one day as we will continue to fight for the farmers," he said, adding that the laws were akin to signing the "death warrants of farmers".

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the pandemonium in Rajya Sabha was a "direct consequence of the mischievous strategy" of the Modi Government to "divide" the Opposition and its refusal to discuss the repeal of the three farm laws.

TMC member Derek O'Brien shared a video of the opposition ruckus when the discussion on the farmers' problems was being taken up in the upper house after lunch.

He also alleged that the government was running away from repealing the farm laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, however, said the "undemocratic behaviour" of Congress, TMC and AAP proves that there is nothing wrong with the new farm laws and the problem lies in their perception.

He said if the Opposition members were concerned about farmers and agriculture, they would have participated in the discussion and put forth their viewpoints instead of protesting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)