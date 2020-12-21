Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 21 (ANI): With the Kerala cabinet deciding to convene a Special Assembly session on Wednesday to pass a resolution against the three Farm Laws, the lone BJP MLA in the assembly, O. Rajagopal said that he was not given any notice about it.

"I have not received any notice. The government says that it is only for the purpose to reject a bill passed by Central government, the assembly will be convened. But Centre passed the law after considering the opinion of experts, for the betterment of farmers. The present policy of Kerala government is to oppose whatever comes from Centre whether it is good for the farmer or not," said Rajagopal.

Accusing the government of doing politics over farmers, the MLA said that the present government in the state is surrounded by political farmers.

"They are not real farmers but farmers whose only agenda is to oppose farm laws. This is their stand on farm laws. I do not agree with the stand but I believe that the legislation brought up by the Centre is for the betterment of the farmers and I support it," he said.

The MLA also alleged that Congress is also pretending to oppose the new farm laws just for the sake of politics.

"The Congress opposing the newly enacted farm laws for political reasons. If you ask them privately they will appreciate the laws. But for public they will pretend to oppose it. These are the tactics of the party, which is why they have been brought down. Even in Kerala, the party is at ground zero they are surviving because it is being braced by Kerala Congress and Muslim League," he said.

"Agriculture laws are for the benefit of farmers whether it is in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh or Kerala. Farmers are facing the same problem everywhere. So the Centre brought laws. "Farmers have the right to sell their products anywhere they want," he said.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Monday declared that the state cabinet has decided to convene a special session of the legislative assembly on December 23 before the scheduled budget session to discuss and reject the controversial farm laws. (ANI)

