New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant has said that the usage of technology is not just a matter of its advancement but a necessity to protect health, and people will have to constantly rely on it to function in day-to-day lives in the post-COVID world.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 1st National MS Rathi Memorial Moot Court Competition on November 21, Justice Kant addressed the inevitable need for technology interface with the law and highlighted the important role played by the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC) in bringing best world practices in the field of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) to India.

“It is also important to highlight an impact that an institution like the IDRC has held. In the post COVID world, we will have to constantly rely on technology to function in our day-to-day lives while also ensuring our health and safety. In the context of COVD academic… usage of technology is not just a matter of technology advancement but a necessity to protect our health and that is where IDRC services such as its e-ADR portal become very important,” he said.

Justice Kant said that IDRC gives a modern technological approach towards Alternate Dispute Resolution and that the e-ADR platform gives litigants from across the country a chance to utilize ADR opportunities without needing to travel long distances to come to a physical location.

“For example, the move towards having a completely paperless system while proceedings and pleadings are conducted entirely online is not only convenient to litigants but also beneficial for the environment,” he said at the moot competition organized by LatestLaws.com and IDRC.

Furthermore, the SC judge highlighted the importance of quintessential law school activities like a moot court competition which prepares a law student for dealing with “hard cases” which involve technical questions of law.

The judge said that the common man can hope to attain justice through young lawyers who work hard.

He also said that mooting is an important law school exercise and a moot proposition presents a real-time question that carries several legal technicalities which students have to address with the “sweetness of their minds” and their knowledge.

Justice Kant also spoke about the “indispensable” and “indelible” mark that late M S Rathi's work left on the legal fraternity and called him a distinguished lawyer and a proponent of the legal field and education in India.

“M S Rathi's life is a shining example of public service and upliftment of the poor and the marginalized. His long and productive career spanning several decades, shows him holding various positions of great importance in different institutions across the country,” the judge said.

He emphasized that the legal education and training that Rathi imparted continue to be an inevitable contribution towards the improvement of legal literacy in this country.

Rathi did not merely attempt to impart legal literacy to the general public but also among public servants as well, Justice Kant added.

“While holding the position as the Head of Law Faculty, Delhi Police Training College, he imparted his indelible legal knowledge upon several generations of Police officers who are interested in upholding law and order and protecting the citizens,” he said.

Justice Kant said that law can come to the aid of those who are aware of their rights and know how to use the law to enforce them and the work that Rathi carried out in passing down his many years of knowledge to the next generation is an immense contribution towards increasing this awareness.

“The greatest gift that a person can provide to the coming generation is to pass on the unique knowledge and experience that he or she has accrued in a life of learning. The true hallmark of a great teacher is one who never stops learning and growing. Shri Rathi embodied both of these virtues together,” he added.

