New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Ahead of the national level 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' rally, to be organised by the Congress on its 139th foundation day, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that they have to take the ideology of the grand old party to every person.

Congress has decided to hold a massive rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur on December 28, as the party completes its 138 years of foundation.

Taking to the social media platform, X, Digvijaya Singh said that the rally, which would be joined by all the senior leaders, would commence at 2 pm.

"Hai Taiyaar Hum...Friends, on December 28, 2023, the Indian National Congress is going to complete 138 years of its glorious history. On this foundation day of Congress, a huge national level rally 'Hain Narayan Hum' is being organized in Nagpur from 2 pm. We have to take the ideology of Congress to every person in nation-building. To create a happy and prosperous India. Jai Hind, Jai Congress," Singh wrote on X.

Earlier on Thursday, while briefing about the rally, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said that the event is expected to be attended by around 5-10 lakh people.

"December 28 is our foundation day. We are doing a massive rally in Nagpur, which is going to be a remarkable event in the wake of the Parliament elections. All the senior leaders of the party will be attending this rally. A minimum, of 5-10 lakh people would be participating in this rally. We already requested all the working committee members to start immediately the election campaigns in (their) respective states," he said.

Venugopal said that the opposition's INDIA bloc will organise such separate programmes which will be decided 'very soon'.

Meanwhile, nine AICC secretaries have been appointed to coordinate the mobilisation and other arrangements for the "Hai Taiyaar Hum" rally.

The AICC members include P.C. Vishnunadh, MLA, Qazi Nizamuddin, Sanjay Kapoor, Dheeraj Gurjar, Chandan Yadav, B.M. Sandeep, Chetan Chauhan, Pradeep Narwal and Abhishek Dutt.

On December 28, 1885, 72 social reformers, journalists and lawyers congregated for the first session of the Indian National Congress at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College, erstwhile Bombay. (ANI)

