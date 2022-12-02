New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Friday asked the CBFC to give reasons for refusal of certificate to a movie, Masoom Kaatil, and not allowing its release.

The film was scheduled to be released on October 7.

Justice Prathiba M Singh asked the counsel for Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to file a short affidavit stating reasons for refusal of certificate, and also the names of individuals who were on the panel which refused clearance to the movie.

The high court was hearing a plea by the film's director Shyam Bharteey challenging CBFC's decision to not allow the movie's public release.

It listed the matter for further hearing on January 12.

During the hearing, the judge asked the director on a lighter note, “Kaatil kaise masoom ho sakta hai (How can a murderer be innocent)?”

To this, the director replied, "Masoom hai ma'am, story hi kuch aisi hain (he is innocent, ma'am. The story is such!)"

He said after applying for the censor certificate, the first screening of the movie took place in August and as the censor board was not willing to grant the certificate, the matter was referred to a revising committee.

Eventually, the committee also refused to grant certification to the movie, he said, and went on to allege that during the screening one of the panel members was playing video game rather than watching the movie.

The counsel for CBFC submitted that the film was refused certificate as it displayed "extreme violence" which may also lead to communal discord.

