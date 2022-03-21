New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Centre, Delhi government and police on a PIL seeking direction to the authorities to identify the people who caused damage to public properties during the protests against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019 and 2020 and to recover damages from them.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla issued notices to the Centre through the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government and Delhi Police on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate and a law student.

Also Read | Agitating Farmers Made No Submissions Before Supreme Court Panel on Farm Laws, Says Report.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 21.

Petitioners, lawyer Hinu Mahajan and law student Amandeep Singh Gehlot, also sought setting up of an independent machinery to investigate the damages caused and to award compensation related to it.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man From Dhule Arrested for Trying To Steal Woman's Mobile Phone at Churchgate.

Advocate Yudhvir Singh Chauhan, representing the petitioners, sought direction that the government department and private persons, whose properties were damaged during the protests, shall be compensated for their loss and injuries by the persons involved in it.

The petitioners said they had visited various places of Delhi and were shocked and saddened to see the damages caused to public properties during the riots in favour or against the CAA.

The plea said the petitioners gave a representation to the Centre and Delhi government seeking recovery of damages from the concerned persons for causing damages to public properties by identifying them.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)