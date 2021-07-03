Allahabad, Jul 3 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has dismissed the bail application of a man accused of posting obscene photographs of a woman on social media and threatening her after she discontinued their relationship, calling such a crime "a menace to the society".

Justice J J Munir, while dismissing the bail application of Manav of Prayagraj, observed, "There is also some kind of a CD wherein the applicant is shown threatening the prosecutrix (woman) with dire consequences. This kind of conduct and the offence involved almost amounts to an anti-social activity and a menace to society."

According to the petitioner, he and the woman were in a relationship for long and that after she went abroad for education, she discontinued it. He submitted that the present case was a move on the part of the woman and her family to put an end to the past relationship.

He submitted that he had in no way threatened her or posted any offensive or intimate photographs or photographs of hers on the internet or Facebook.

The court earlier had summoned the evidence collected by the investigating officer and after going through it, observed, "Prima facie the allegations appears to have force because materials in the case diary are there that show that obscene photographs of the applicant and the prosecutrix together have been posted on Facebook."

"A perusal of the entire material in the case diary indeed shows that though the parties were into a relationship at a certain point of time, the prosecutrix has withdrawn from it. But the applicant has pursued her beyond the permissible limits of decency and into the forbidden territory of crime. He has prima facie ravished her and is utilizing the obscene photographs that he had posted on Facebook," the court observed while dismissing the bail plea on Thursday.

